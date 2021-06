Today is Memorial Day, a day where Americans pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. As today is a federally recognized holiday, there are several closures in effect. All federal, state, and local government offices are closed for the day today, as are the county courts. PennDOT offices are closed today, but state liquor stores that are normally open on Mondays will be open today. There will be no mail delivery from the US Postal Service, UPS or Fed Ex, unless the packages are critical deliveries.