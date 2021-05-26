CSC Mailbag: Will the Saints extend their young players before the season?

The 2021 NFL Draft might be over, but the offseason is still in full swing. As we head into training camp, there are a lot of open battles on the roster, including quarterback, cornerback, wide receiver, linebacker, defensive tackle, and more. With that in mind, there are plenty of questions about what the Saints will do before the start of the 2021 season. There might be more questions than answers right now, so we took a few of your pressing questions off Twitter in this week’s CSC Mailbag: