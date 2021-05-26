Pentagon considering telling troops to report suspected ‘Havana Syndrome’ incidents

Last month, CNN reported that federal agencies were investigating a possible sonic energy attack near the White House that sickened an unnamed National Security Council official. Now, it appears that it wasn’t an isolated incident. Over the past five years, more than 100 U.S. diplomats and other personnel have reported coming down with a set of unexplained symptoms dubbed “Havana syndrome,” and a report from the National Academy of Sciences recently concluded that “directed, pulsed radiofrequency energy” is the probable cause. On Monday, CNN reported a second suspected incident near an entrance to the White House complex last November that left one unnamed official so ill that they reportedly had to seek out medical assistance. Investigations into the incidents are reportedly ongoing and it hasn’t been confirmed that the symptoms are caused by directed attacks. One official familiar with the two incidents told the network: “The problem with the handful [of episodes] that I know have happened here in this country [is] the smoking gun... We don’t have the smoking gun.”