Military

Pentagon considering telling troops to report suspected ‘Havana Syndrome’ incidents

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pentagon is drafting a memo to the entire military and civilian workforce asking personnel to report any so-called anomalous health symptoms that might indicate they have been victims of a mysterious illness that has struck US diplomats, spies and military personnel around the world, according to two defense officials.

