One of the fun things with the Tech Savvy column is being able to answer questions from readers. Online security is always a strong topic. We live so much of our lives online these days and we are asked to create a seemingly endless number of accounts and passwords in order to do so. That goes for everything from ordering a veggie pizza to doing online banking, to getting health data. We are often warned against using public Wi-Fi options that could leave us open to hacking. But one area of online security may not get as much attention and it’s right in your home — your own Wi-Fi router.