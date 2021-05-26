newsbreak-logo
Eastlake, OH

ROSTER: Bernie Kosar, Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Travis Kelce recruited to play in Jarvis Landry Family & Friends Celebrity Softball Game

WKYC
WKYC
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EASTLAKE, Ohio — Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a story published on May 25, 2021. Last week, it was announced that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry would host a star-studded softball game in June to raise money for the Lake Health Foundation, and that Kansas City Chiefs tight end -- and Cleveland Heights native -- Travis Kelce will act as captain for the opposing team.

