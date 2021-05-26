Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, MO

Local Decoration Day announcements

Ozark County Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBakersfield Cemetery sets annual meeting for Sunday, May 30. The annual Bakersfield Cemetery meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 30. The gathering will include a business meeting, brief memorial and the selection of new board members. Anyone who has an interest in the cemetery is asked to come.

ozarkcountytimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gainesville, MO
Local
Missouri Society
City
Caulfield, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Theodosia, MO
City
Bakersfield, MO
Gainesville, MO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decoration Day#Annual Meeting#Bakersfield Cemetery#P O Box 68#Springs Cemetery#The Clear Springs Church#The True Hope Church#Lutie Cemetery#Dragonfly Lane#Memorial Day Service#Cemetery Upkeep#Center Point Cemetery#Brief Memorial#Baptist Hill Cemetery#Friend Cemetery#Gathering#Sallee Cemetery Meeting#Loftis Cemetery#C O Century Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Missouri Statemycouriertribune.com

Strawberries grow wild in Missouri

Did you realize that one of our native plants is responsible for an industry worth hundreds of millions of dollars a year? Our wild strawberry is one of the parents of the cultivated strawberry, and around 250 different cultivated varieties available, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. Strawberries are...
Missouri Statekhqa.com

Take-home cocktails permanently allowed in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers have passed a measure that now lets patrons bring alcoholic beverages home with them from certain establishments. One of the owners of Barvino in Jefferson city, Matt Green, said that although the to-go alcohol purchases have been beneficial they are not a major part of Barvino's income.
Missouri Statestlmag.com

Five Missouri small towns to explore this summer

As we daydream of escaping our towns for others, we've rounded up nearby Missouri cities that are hidden gems of sorts. Load up the car (don't worry, you'll only be driving for a couple of hours) and embark on an adventure to these quaint communities. Visitors can spend the day strolling shops, savoring the dishes of dining locales, and take in each city's rich history and architecture.
Missouri Statemissouristate.edu

Celebrate Staff Appreciation Week

We’re saying thank you to Missouri State’s super staff this week, May 17-21. Tuesday, May 18: If you ordered a Staff Superhero t-shirt, you’ll get a message about picking it up. Thursday, May 20: Super Shout-Outs – Share photos and shout-outs on social media #MSUStaffSuperhero. Friday, May 21: Due to...
Ozark County, MOOzark County Times

OCHD offers first dose of covid-19 vaccine on Thursday, June 3

The Ozark County Health Department will be giving first doses of the covid-19 vaccination from 8 a.m. until noon Thursday, June 3, at the OCHD office on Third Street in Gainesville. Everyone age 18 and older is now eligible for the vaccination, according to the state’s phased covid-19 vaccination-delivery program.
Gainesville, MOOzark County Times

Two local churches expand into Gainesville buildings for additional services, outreach and other possibilities

Two Gainesville-area churches are expanding their activities into recently purchased or rented buildings here. Restoration Church, a ministry of Mammoth Assembly of God. Mammoth Assembly of God will hold its first service in the former Suter Pawn Shop building on First Street in Gainesville at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 7. Pastor Ron Felker, pictured above left with wife Tracy, told the Times the new weekly service will be a “come-as-you-are” gathering featuring contemporary music and a friendly, casual tone in the building the church is renting. “We wanted to give people some more options for worship,” he said. Named Restoration Church, the new service is “a ministry, or mission, of Mammoth Assembly,” Felker said, adding that the home church will continue to have Sunday morning services in its building on T Highway at Mammoth. Everyone is invited. The church is also building a new website, he said. For more information, call Felker at 417-830-4552, or call the church at 417-679-4460.
Ozark County, MOOzark County Times

Dora High School holds 2021 graduation ceremony

The Dora High School class of 2021 has officially graduated following Sunday night’s ceremony. Dora, the first of Ozark County’s four high schools to hold its graduation, originally planned to hold the graduation ceremony outside on the school’s baseball field; however, it was announced last Friday that the event would instead be held inside the gym because the weather forecast included a 70 percent chance of rain for the scheduled 7 p.m. event.