In New York, vaccinated teens can enter raffle for free college

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that all venues in the state can reopen at 100% capacity to fully vaccinated people. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday (5/26), Cuomo said, "All venues have the option of going to 100% capacity for fully-vaccinated people. Some venues, and we authorized, you can be 50% vaccinated, 50 unvaccinated, but that limits the capacity of the venue. The sections that are fully vaccinated means people can sit right next to each other, which also, by the way, are a more enjoyable way to participate in the event. You go with your buddies, your family, to see a ball game, you want to sit next to your family, that happens in a vaccinated section. The unvaccinated section has a seat or two empty in between people, so it limits the capacity of the venue. We’ve authorized 50/50. But the venue can choose to go to 100% vaccinated."