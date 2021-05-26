Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

In New York, vaccinated teens can enter raffle for free college

mynbc5.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that vaccinated kids aged 12 to 17 will have a chance to win a full ride to public universities and colleges in New York. The state will raffle off 50 scholarships, which would cover four years of tuition, room and board, books...

www.mynbc5.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Kids#Free Schools#Teenagers#School Food#College Tuition#Vaccinated Kids#Teens#Weekly Drawings#Books#Food Trucks#N Y#Mascots#Guardians#Plattsburgh#Public Universities#Gov Andrew Cuomo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
Related
New York City, NYnystateofpolitics.com

New York will give away free lottery tickets for vaccinations

New York will begin handing out $20 scratch-off tickets to people who are vaccinated at sites around the state as part of the latest effort to encourage shots in arms. The grand prize is $5 million, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged New Yorkers who are yet to get their shot the real prize is to be protected against COVID-19.
New York City, NYWashington Examiner

New York to offer 50 full-ride scholarships in COVID-19 vaccination raffle

New York students ages 12 to 17 will be eligible to enter a COVID-19 vaccination raffle for full-ride college scholarships, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday. Fifty scholarships will be given over the course of five weeks, and they will cover tuition, room and board, books, and supplies for public colleges and universities in the state, according to Cuomo's office.
CollegesWCAX

NY to raffle full college scholarships to vaccinated 12-17 year-olds

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - In an effort to get more young people vaccinated, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Wednesday announced a raffle of 50 full scholarships to the New York state college of their choice. Cuomo says the scholarships will be offered to 12 to 17 year-olds getting vaccinated between...
PoliticsTimes-Herald

NY offers tuition raffle for vaccinated teens

Vaccinated kids aged 12 to 17 will have a chance to win a full ride to public universities and colleges in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday. It's the state's latest push to get more people vaccinated. (May 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
flackbroadcasting.com

Cuomo: Get a vaccine, receive a free two-day pass to any New York State Park

New York State continues crafting incentives for people to take a vaccine to protect against severe or long lasting complications from the novel coronavirus. Last week, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the state’s ‘Vax & Scratch’ program, where those who receive a vaccine at any of ten vaccination sites statewide, will receive a free $20 New York Lottery scratch off ticket.
Public Healthbrooklynvegan.com

New York venues can open at 100% capacity to vaccinated people

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that all venues in the state can reopen at 100% capacity to fully vaccinated people. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday (5/26), Cuomo said, "All venues have the option of going to 100% capacity for fully-vaccinated people. Some venues, and we authorized, you can be 50% vaccinated, 50 unvaccinated, but that limits the capacity of the venue. The sections that are fully vaccinated means people can sit right next to each other, which also, by the way, are a more enjoyable way to participate in the event. You go with your buddies, your family, to see a ball game, you want to sit next to your family, that happens in a vaccinated section. The unvaccinated section has a seat or two empty in between people, so it limits the capacity of the venue. We’ve authorized 50/50. But the venue can choose to go to 100% vaccinated."
Family Relationshipsedsurge.com

The Lessons Teen Moms Can Teach Colleges

In 1999, a teenager named Nicole arrived at college ready to study literature and make her mark in creative writing. But she discovered that her campus was not ready for what she brought with her: a baby daughter. Despite child care and financial setbacks—and some unsympathetic professors—Nicole persevered and graduated....
delmartimes.net

Teen volunteer heading to theater school in New York

One of Solana Beach’s brightest lights is about to shine on Broadway. Melanie Dali-Molina Lopez, 17, is bound for the American Music and Dramatic Academy in New York City. “When you attend AMDA New York,” the school’s website says, “Broadway is your backyard.”. Closer to home, Melanie has brought her...
Daily Freeman

Rhinebeck middle school students creating Juneteenth flag for Town Hall

RHINEBECK, N.Y. — A Juneteenth flag being created by students at Bulkeley Middle School will be displayed at the Rhinebeck Town Hall. Juneteenth commemorates the official end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865, the date that emancipation was declared in Texas. In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a law in October 2020 proclaiming Juneteenth a state holiday.
EducationPosted by
The Independent

Ohio graduate goes from kindergarten through high school with perfect attendance

No sick days. No vacations, or family emergencies. One Ohio student has gone all the way from kindergarten to his senior year of high school without a single absence. Based on the calculation of WJW, Blake Wolfe spent roughly 2,134 days at school, not including snow days.“There were so many days that I just wanted to make up an excuse and stay home but my mom and my dad just gave me that extra push and coming to school and seeing my friends again it just made it all better,” Mr Wolfe told the local TV station.His parents, Dana and...
Wheaton, ILChicago Tribune

Vaccinated teens can get free Six Flags ticket at DuPage County event

Teenagers who attend an event in Wheaton tonight can get vaccinated and a free ticket to Six Flags Great America. The DuPage County Health Department is hosting a teen vaccination night from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. tonight at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road in Wheaton. Anyone between...
New York City, NYnewyorkupstate.com

Outdoor mask mandate for kids at school ‘a little extreme,’ Cuomo says

New York — New York officials are talking to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about its guidance on mask wearing at schools, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. In particular, Cuomo suggested he’d favor relaxing the mandate that students wear masks even outside. Current CDC guidance says schools should ensure “universal and correct use of masks and physical distancing” to offer in-person instruction.
Oneida County, NYWKTV

New York State drops mask mandate for children

In order to get into the Preschool at the Jewish Community Center you must be buzzed in, have your temperature taken, and sanitize your hands. Physical distancing recommendations are posted just about everywhere, and all adults wear masks, but the recent decision by Governor Cuomo mandating preschoolers wear masks raised some eyebrows. Lynne Dembrow is the preschool director at the Jewish Community Center.