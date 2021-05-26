newsbreak-logo
Pontiac, MO

Flags at Frontier

Ozark County Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA patriotic surprise awaited those who drove down County Road 609 in Pontiac last Sunday morning to attend church at Frontier Baptist or decorate graves at Pontiac Cemetery. A small group of men, led by Beryl Burkhead, had lined the road all the way up and into the cemetery with United States Flags. Burkhead, a veteran who served in the Navy from 1961 until 1965, said he had been wanting to complete the project for a few years. After rounding up some personal donations and getting some help with installation, Burkhead and his friends from Frontier were able to complete the project in time for Pontiac’s annual Decoration Day Sunday. Pictured, from left: Ron Terry, Verl Terry, Rocky Sullivan, Noel Luna, Ron Yarger, Paul Salyer and Beryl Burkhead.

