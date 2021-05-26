Jim Cramer Says Roblox Stock Will Blow Through $100
"In the "Off The Charts" segment, Cramer checked in with colleague Bob Lang to see if the video game stocks can keep roaring now that the economy is reopening," wrote TheStreet's Scott Rutt in his Mad Money recap. "Lang first looked at a daily chart of Roblox (RBLX) - Get Report, which just reported blowout earnings. He noted the steady pattern of higher highs and higher lows, denoting a healthy uptrend. He was also positive on the stock's relative strength indicator, or RSI, which confirmed there's more room to run."www.thestreet.com