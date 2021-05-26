newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Jim Cramer Says Roblox Stock Will Blow Through $100

By Katherine Ross
Street.Com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"In the "Off The Charts" segment, Cramer checked in with colleague Bob Lang to see if the video game stocks can keep roaring now that the economy is reopening," wrote TheStreet's Scott Rutt in his Mad Money recap. "Lang first looked at a daily chart of Roblox (RBLX) - Get Report, which just reported blowout earnings. He noted the steady pattern of higher highs and higher lows, denoting a healthy uptrend. He was also positive on the stock's relative strength indicator, or RSI, which confirmed there's more room to run."

www.thestreet.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thestreet#Strong Earnings#Jim Bob#Rsi#Take Two Interactive#Ttwo#Macd#Everything Jim Cramer#Recap Thestreet Live#Strong Volume#Blowout Earnings#Sharp#Relative Strength#Chaikin#Video#Cmf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Roblox
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: Summer Reopening Stocks to Watch

Some of the stocks to watch for summer 2021 include Airbnb ( (ABNB) - Get Report), Disney ( (DIS) - Get Report), Camping World ( (CWH) - Get Report), Royal Caribbean ( (RCL) - Get Report), and Thor Industries ( (THO) - Get Report). "This (Airbnb) is a fabulous way...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is the Growth Stock Bull Market About to Make a Comeback?

Following the epic gains in many growth stocks in 2020, it wasn't surprising to see them pull back earlier this year. Many of these highly valued stocks were arguably overdue for a breather. But with lots of growth stocks finally starting to make a comeback, is the growth stock bull market about to make a comeback?
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Burned by the Stock Market? Consider These 2 ETFs Instead

The last year and a has have been anything but typical on the stock markets. Bear markets, meme stocks, crazy volatility, and high-flying technology stocks may have left your head spinning about what to expect. You might have dumped some of your bank stocks last year only to see them bounce back this year, or loaded up on some speculative tech stock or meme stock only to watch it come back to earth.
StocksStreet.Com

Bearish Bets: 2 Downgraded Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Worried About the Tech Sell-Off? Consider These Safe Stocks

During 2020, technology stocks generally soared. Investors rightly recognized the need for digital solutions in a world that was suddenly physically distancing. And indeed, many of these businesses performed well last year. However, 2021 has been a different story so far. Now that people are getting vaccinated, investors see the inevitable end of the pandemic. And because of this, many are selling last year's tech winners and buying so-called "reopening plays" instead.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy in June

If you're frustrated with the market volatility so far in 2021, you're certainly not alone. After a sharp rebound last year, the Nasdaq Composite has been very choppy this year but is currently up about 7% year to date. Two top retailers that are far outpacing the market averages are...
StocksCNBC

These are Wall Street’s top analysts favorite stocks heading into June

With May coming to a close, Wall Street analysts are fine tuning their recommendations as COVID-19 vaccinations pave the way for further economic re-opening this summer. We used TipRanks analyst forecasting service to pinpoint stocks earning bullish support from the Street, narrowing our search to only calls made by the best-performing analysts. These are the analysts with the highest success rate and average return per rating, taking into consideration the number of ratings published by each analyst.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

These 3 Tech Stocks Can Double Again in 2021

2020 was a huge year for tech stocks. Some high-growth names doubled, tripled, or more in size. So far, 2021 hasn't been nearly as kind as expectations for many of these companies realign with reality. Nevertheless, that doesn't mean the growth story is over. A new digital-first era is emerging,...
StocksPosted by
GOBankingRates

What Are Blue Chip Stocks?

If you follow the stock market -- even as a casual observer -- chances are that you've heard the term "blue chip stock." These stocks, known for their reliable returns, are often used as a benchmark...
Stocksrecordargusnews.com

STOCKS

Stocks capped a listless day of trading on Wall Street with modest gains Friday and the S&P 500’s first weekly gain in three weeks. Gains in technology and health care companies outweighed a slide in communications stocks, retailers and elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent and notched a 1.2 percent gain for the week. The benchmark […]
Stocksinvestingcube.com

Google Share Price: Cramer Sees More Upside From Here

Despite the Google Share price being within an inch of its all-time high, CNBC’s Jim Cramer said “I think it has a lot more room to run”. Since the March 2020 low, Google stock (GOOG) has been in a consistent uptrend. It has gained +141% over the last 14 months to the current $2,411.56.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Dogecoin Bubble Will Burst: 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Instead

Historically speaking, patience pays. While certain asset classes, such as gold, oil, and housing, have had their time in the spotlight, investing in stocks over the long-term has produced the best results by a longshot. Even taking into account Black Monday in 1987, the dot-com bubble, the Great Recession, and the coronavirus crash, the broad-based S&P 500 has delivered an average annual total return (including dividends) of 11% since 1980.
StocksWoonsocket Call

Dogecoin millionaire explains why the recent drop does not shake his bullishness

(Credit: Glauber Contessoto) Glauber Contessoto, 33, became a ‘dogecoin millionaire’ after investing his life savings, or $250,000, into the cryptocurrency when it was at $0.045. Two months later, in April, he became a millionaire. Since then, his net worth has been as volatile as the crypto market. At his highest...
StocksHerald & Review

3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar

High-growth stocks can be riskier than average stocks, as they are frequently trading at steep valuations. Still, they sometimes trade at reasonably attractive levels, so it can be well worth it to keep an eye on growth stocks you'd love to own by maintaining a watch list. Here's a quick...