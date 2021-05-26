newsbreak-logo
The All Stars 6 Cast Is Already The Most Chaotic In Drag Race Herstory

Elite Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s an amazing time to be a Drag Race fan. In 2021, Mother Ru has kept us fed with Season 13, Drag Race UK Season 2, Drag Race Down Under, and now she’s giving us a new season of All Stars as well. After months of speculation, Drag Race finally unveiled the 13 queens who will compete for the crown for their second (or, in some cases, third) shot at Rudemption. The All Stars 6 is packed with a ton of surprising choices from both early and recent seasons — and it already looks like this is going to be a very drama-heavy ride indeed.

www.elitedaily.com
