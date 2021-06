The Dallas Cowboys once again failed to address their glaring issue at the safety position, instead they opted to draft cornerbacks in the later rounds in an effort to see if they can play the position. That my seem like a good idea inside the organization, but from the outside looking in, the Cowboys still need to find experienced depth at safety. With the draft over and teams re-evaluating their rosters there are bound to be players that end up being cut because of salary cap issues or the team just wanted to get younger at the position.