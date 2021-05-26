Best indoor climbing toys for toddlers
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Kids are on the move from the moment they're born. As they get a little older, it can be hard to find ways to encourage them to do and try more safely. One option for transitioning very young children from climbing on the couch to climbing up a park slide is to get some indoor climbing toys for kids. They have items specifically designed for toddlers and young children who are still learning how to move and can help with dexterity, exercise and confidence.