Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL COLUMBIA COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service State College PA.