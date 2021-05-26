newsbreak-logo
Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL COLUMBIA COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service State College PA.

alerts.weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, Columbia, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. Target Area: Bedford; Blair; Cambria; Clearfield; Columbia; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Mifflin; Montour; Northern Centre; Northumberland; Perry; Schuylkill; Snyder; Somerset; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Union; Warren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in areas of frost. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.