Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dauphin, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 15:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dauphin; Perry The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Dauphin County in south central Pennsylvania East central Perry County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 308 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Millersburg to near New Buffalo to near Duncannon to near Wertzville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees, roofs, and siding. * Locations impacted include Linglestown, Skyline View, Millersburg, Marysville, Newport, Duncannon, Elizabethville, New Bloomfield, New Buffalo, Rockville, Shermansdale, Penn National Race Course, Dehart Dam, Liverpool, Halifax, Dauphin and Enders. This includes Interstate 81 from mile markers 75 to 81. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH