Kim Kardashian is getting real about that island trip and the revelation that her fam tested positive for COVID, but it’s not what you’d think. In the May 27 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim K opened up about her COVID-19 experience. Given the new details, BuzzFeed News did the math and claimed that Kardashian’s illness came shortly after her birthday trip last fall. It didn’t take long for Kim K to shut down rumors she got COVID from her birthday party in 2020, though, so here’s the tea.