Clarke County, VA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clarke by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Clarke A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN FREDERICK COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND...NORTH CENTRAL LOUDOUN COUNTY IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEASTERN CLARKE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA AND EASTERN JEFFERSON COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA At 308 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Charles Town, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated and observed wind. Wind gusts of at least 51 MPH were measured with this storm in Charles Town. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Charles Town, Brunswick, Ranson, Harpers Ferry, Corporation Of Ranson, Lovettsville, Bolivar, Sharpsburg, Shenandoah Junction, Rosemont, Burkittsville, Gapland, Brownsville, Antietam, Neersville, Moler Crossroads, Halltown, Knoxville, Petersville and Pleasantville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
