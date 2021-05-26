Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 15:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mercer THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MERCER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened and is exiting the warned area; therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for northwestern Pennsylvania.