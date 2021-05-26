Cancel
National Parks Expect Record Attendance, Congestion This Year

By Maine Public
mainepublic.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senate’s National Parks Committee, chaired by Maine Independent Angus King, is projecting record attendance this year after a decline during the Covid-19 pandemic. The panel is also anticipating record congestion in the parks this year. Panelists told the committee they expect most national parks will see record attendance this...

www.mainepublic.org
