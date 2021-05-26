Special Weather Statement issued for Clarion, Mercer, Venango by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clarion; Mercer; Venango A STRONG THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING GUSTY WIND WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL MERCER...CENTRAL VENANGO AND NORTHWESTERN CLARION COUNTIES At 308 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest of Franklin, moving east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Oil City... Franklin Sugarcreek... Hasson Heights Seneca... Polk Sandy Lake... Rouseville Kennerdell... Woodland Heights Utica... New Lebanon This storm may intensify, so monitor local radio or television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.alerts.weather.gov