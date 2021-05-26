newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fulton County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Northern Fulton, Northern Saratoga by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Fulton; Northern Saratoga A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN HAMILTON NORTHEASTERN FULTON AND NORTHWESTERN SARATOGA COUNTIES At 308 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Sacandaga Campground, or 14 miles north of Gloversville, moving east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Edinburg, Northville, Day Center, Northampton Beach Public Campground, Hope, Benson, Fairchilds Corners, Tenantville, Sweets Crossing, Pinnacle, Conklingville, Maple Grove, Carpenters Corners, Tomantown, Osbourne Bridge, West Day, Batchellerville, Fox Hill, Allentown and Hope Falls. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fulton County, NY
County
Saratoga County, NY
County
Hamilton County, NY
City
Northville, NY
City
Allentown, NY
City
Gloversville, NY
City
Hamilton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Storm#Carpenters Corners#Pinnacle#Fairchilds Corners#Northern Fulton#Northern Saratoga#West Day#Maple Grove#Sacandaga Campground#Wind#Shelter#Edinburg#Osbourne Bridge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Fulton County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Rensselaer, Montgomery, Northern Saratoga by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 03:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Rensselaer; Montgomery; Northern Saratoga; Northern Washington; Schoharie; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Washington; Western Greene; Western Ulster FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures between 32 and 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Vermont, the northern Berkshires in western Massachusetts and the Mohawk and Schoharie valleys, eastern Catskills, northern Taconics and Northern Saratoga, Southeast Warren and Washington counties in eastern New York. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Saratoga County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Saratoga, Southeast Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Saratoga; Southeast Warren FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures between 34 and 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Saratoga and Southeast Warren Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.