Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Northern Fulton, Northern Saratoga by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Fulton; Northern Saratoga A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN HAMILTON NORTHEASTERN FULTON AND NORTHWESTERN SARATOGA COUNTIES At 308 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Sacandaga Campground, or 14 miles north of Gloversville, moving east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Edinburg, Northville, Day Center, Northampton Beach Public Campground, Hope, Benson, Fairchilds Corners, Tenantville, Sweets Crossing, Pinnacle, Conklingville, Maple Grove, Carpenters Corners, Tomantown, Osbourne Bridge, West Day, Batchellerville, Fox Hill, Allentown and Hope Falls. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov