Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broome, Chenango, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 15:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Tioga The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Broome County in central New York Southeastern Tioga County in central New York Southwestern Chenango County in central New York * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 310 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Union Center, or near Endicott, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Maine, Nanticoke, Coventry, Port Dickinson, Greene and Oxford. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH