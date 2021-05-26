newsbreak-logo
Frederick County, MD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frederick, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Frederick; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN FREDERICK COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND...NORTH CENTRAL LOUDOUN COUNTY IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEASTERN CLARKE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA AND EASTERN JEFFERSON COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA At 308 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Charles Town, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated and observed wind. Wind gusts of at least 51 MPH were measured with this storm in Charles Town. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Charles Town, Brunswick, Ranson, Harpers Ferry, Corporation Of Ranson, Lovettsville, Bolivar, Sharpsburg, Shenandoah Junction, Rosemont, Burkittsville, Gapland, Brownsville, Antietam, Neersville, Moler Crossroads, Halltown, Knoxville, Petersville and Pleasantville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Allegany County, MDweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Hagerstown, MDhagerstownmd.org

Traffic Advisory: Graduation Route

On the afternoon of Sunday, May 16th, a procession of cars will pass through Hagerstown in recognition of graduating high school seniors in Washington County. The procession will begin at the Longmeadow Shopping Center at the north end of town, and will follow Oak Hill Avenue and Potomac Street south through Hagerstown to finish at Wilson Blvd. Officers from the Hagerstown Police Department and the Hagerstown Fire Department will lead the procession, and the Auxiliary Police will direct traffic along the route. The procession is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM; cross traffic at the various intersections along the route will be forced to stop and yield to the procession. It is anticipated that cross traffic may be delayed five to ten minutes while the procession navigates the route. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid the procession route.
Washington County, MDwashco-md.net

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on Independence Road

HAGERSTOWN, MD (May 7, 2021) – The Washington County Highway Department announces a road closure on Independence Road between Route 40 to the spur from Monday, May 10 – Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 8:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m for debris removal. The County encourages drivers to proceed with caution...
Washington County, MDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Washington A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND EAST CENTRAL JEFFERSON COUNTIES At 642 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Harpers Ferry, or near Shepherdstown, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. Structural damage has been reported in Ranson. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Harpers Ferry, Bolivar, Shenandoah Junction, Bakerton, Pleasantville and Halltown. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Washington County, MDheraldmailmedia.com

Damaging storms possible Monday and Wednesday

The Tri-State area could experience severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening with the possibility of damaging winds, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service also is forecasting the possibility of severe thunderstorms Wednesday that could result in damaging winds and hail in Washington County and West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle, according to its website.
Ranson, WVheraldmailmedia.com

Possible tornado hits Ranson, W.Va.

RANSON, W.Va. — A possible tornado touched down Monday evening in the Jefferson County, W.Va., town of Ranson, whipping debris into a house, overturning part of tractor-trailer and tearing a roof off a building across the street, according to witnesses and weather officials. The system struck at about 6:30 p.m.,...
Berkeley County, WVheraldmailmedia.com

Possible tornado hits Ranson, damage in Berkeley and Jefferson counties

RANSON, W.Va. — Some families were displaced after severe winds swept through West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle on Monday night. Storms included a possible tornado in the Ranson area. National Weather Service officials were surveying damage Tuesday in Jefferson and Berkeley counties in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle as well as in...