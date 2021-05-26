newsbreak-logo
Floyd County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Floyd by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Floyd A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN FLOYD COUNTY At 309 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Willis, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Willis and Rocky Knob Summit.

Wind Advisory issued for Carroll, Floyd, Grayson, Patrick, Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution while driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Avoid or delay travel through these regions this afternoon if possible. Winds will be especially strong and gusty on roads that traverse higher terrain, such as the Blue Ridge Parkway, Interstate 77 near Fancy Gap, and areas around Beech Mountain and Jefferson. Secure loose outdoor objects such as trash cans, lawn furniture, and trampolines. Target Area: Carroll; Floyd; Grayson; Patrick; Roanoke WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Virginia, Grayson, Carroll, Floyd, Roanoke and Patrick Counties. In North Carolina, Ashe, Alleghany NC and Watauga Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and weak, small, or rotted trees could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of strong, gusty northwest winds will accompany a cold front that will move west to east across the forecast area during the late morning and early afternoon. Within the general time frame of 11 AM to 4 PM EDT, a brief period of sustained winds of 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph is possible, especially at the higher elevations.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Floyd, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 14:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Floyd; Montgomery A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN FLOYD AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 211 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Childress, or near Christiansburg, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Blacksburg Christiansburg Pilot Shawsville Copper Hill Terrys Fork and Prices Fork. This includes The following Location Virginia Tech. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bedford, Botetourt, City of Roanoke, City of Salem, Craig by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 14:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; Botetourt; City of Roanoke; City of Salem; Craig; Floyd; Franklin; Montgomery; Roanoke The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Roanoke County in west central Virginia Southeastern Craig County in southwestern Virginia The City of Salem in west central Virginia Northeastern Floyd County in southwestern Virginia The City of Roanoke in west central Virginia Southwestern Bedford County in south central Virginia Southwestern Botetourt County in west central Virginia Northern Franklin County in west central Virginia Northeastern Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 222 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shawsville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Roanoke Blacksburg Salem Christiansburg Vinton Troutville and Boones Mill. This includes The following Locations The Salem Fairgrounds and Roanoke Regional Airport. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH