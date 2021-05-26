newsbreak-logo
Stimulus Checks For Schools: $122,000,000,000 Is Up For Grabs

National Interest
 5 days ago

Stephen Silver

American Rescue Plan,

For many years, it’s been a concern in much of the country that the schools don’t have enough money. But with money becoming available from the American Rescue Plan, that’s starting to change.

For many years, it’s been a concern in much of the country that the schools don’t have enough money. But with money becoming available from the American Rescue Plan , that’s starting to change.

USA Today reported this week that  $122 billion was allocated earlier this year from the American Rescue Plan, with $81 billion of that money becoming available imminently. Of the 50 states, 31 have already begun distributing the funds to their schools, while the remaining 19 have not yet passed the necessary legislation or grants.

The $81 billion is being sent out now, and states must tell the Department of Education by June 7 how they plan to spend it. After that, the remaining $41 billion will be sent.

"One of the expressed purposes is to focus on students who were most impacted by the pandemic and on addressing their academic and social needs," Ian Rosenblum, an acting assistant secretary at the Department of Education, told the newspaper.

One lab that tracks such spending told USA Today that schools plan to use the money on building upgrades, employee bonuses, and some new hires.

"This pandemic has taken an extraordinary toll on students, parents, educators, and schools, and we know that our schools, students, and communities need help now to reopen safely and quickly, and to stay open," Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement, a few weeks after the passage of the Rescue Plan, in late March.

"These funds from the American Rescue Plan and the extraordinary steps the Department is taking to get these resources to states quickly will allow schools to invest in mitigation strategies to get students back in the classroom and stay there, and address the many impacts this pandemic has had on students—especially those disproportionately impacted by the pandemic."

That letter also lists several things that the money can be spent on, including “investing in resources to implement CDC's K-12 operational strategy for in-person learning to keep educators, staff, and students safe; improving ventilation; purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE); and obtaining additional space to ensure social distancing in classrooms.” It can also be used to avoid layoffs, to fund summer and after-school programs, to hire new personnel, and for “implementing strategies to meet the social, emotional, mental health, and academic needs of students hit hardest by the pandemic, including through evidence-based interventions and critical services like community schools.”

The letter also lists how much money is allocated to each state, although it appears to be a matter of population. California is set to receive $15 billion, Texas will get $12.4 billion, and New York will receive just under $9 billion.

Stephen Silver, a technology writer for The National Interest, is a journalist, essayist and film critic, who is also a contributor to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Philly Voice, Philadelphia Weekly, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Living Life Fearless, Backstage magazine, Broad Street Review and Splice Today. The co-founder of the Philadelphia Film Critics Circle, Stephen lives in suburban Philadelphia with his wife and two sons. Follow him on Twitter at @StephenSilver.

