Lafayette, LA

Summer camps in Acadiana - 2021

Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
Most summer camps were canceled last year because of the pandemic, but many are back in action this summer.

Here's a list of the camps we've received information about, by parish. If you'd like your camp included, just send us an email with the details to news@katctv.com

LAFAYETTE PARISH
The Lafayette Police Department is offering two Junior Police Academy events this summer. The first, in June, is designed for kids ages 10 to 12. The second, in July, is for kids ages 13 to 15.
The program is free.
For more information, including dates and how to sign up, click here.

The Young Leaders of Lafayette Summer Camp will take place at Pa Davis Park and is put on by the Cycle Breakers Coalition.
The first camp session will run from June 7 to July 2 and the second from July 12 to August 6. Camp will take place Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm. For details, click here.

Golf and Tennis camps are offered for kids ages 5-18. Register early. Limited spots are available.
Golf Camp Monday-Thursday, June 7-109 a.m.-noon Jay & Lionel Hebert Memorial Golf Course, 1121 Mudd Avenue, LafayetteCall Chris Arceneaux at 337-291-5557 to register.
Campers can expect to learn basic fundamentals (grip, stance, posture, swing) of golf and on-course golf instruction.
Tennis Camp Monday-Thursday, May 31-June 39 a.m.-noonBeaver Park, 500 Fisher Road, LafayetteRegister at www.acadianaserves.com under the "Summer Camps" tab
For more information on these camps, click here .

LASOAR Family Archery Class - A family recreational archery 4 class series for parents and youth 7 and older.
Registration Deadline: June 11th
To Register: https://www.lasoar.org/register/family-archery-class
Class Location: LJ Alleman Middle School, 600 Roselawn Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70503
Class Dates: June 15th - July 6th (Tuesday class), June 17th - July 8th (Thursday class)
Class Times: 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Class Capacity: 16
Program Fee: Rates shown are for one child and up to two adults.
$150 Non Members, $135 Members. Non-members add $50 for each additional child. Members add $45 for each additional child.
Late Registration will be available past the registration deadline until all classes are full and will incur an additional $10 fee.
CLASS OBJECTIVES: Improve archery skills and techniques. Learn how to operate equipment properly and safely. Appreciate Archery as a healthy lifetime activity.

Cooperative Outdoor Games (K-2nd)
Cooperative games are designed to increase body awareness, improve concentration, and develop social skills such as listening to directions, problem solving, and developing creative strategies to complete a task.
Class Elements: Students will engage in a variety of age-appropriate outdoor games and activities. We will play, run, jump, throw, tag, balance, and leap. Students will have fun, get to know each other, compete, cooperate, listen, reflect, find strategies, invent new games, and lots more. Register: https://www.lasoar.org/register/cooperative-outdoor-games-k-5th

  • Running/Rapid Movement – Tag games, ball games
  • Imaginative Play – Treasure hunts
  • Parcours – Obstacle courses to improve body awareness, balance, and agility
  • Creative Tasks - making up games, developing new strategies

Host Location: Oaklawn Park, 1000 Jeanne St. Lafayette, LA 70506Class Group: Kindergarten - 2nd grade
Dates: June 7th - June 11th (M-F)
Time: 5:30 - 6:30 pm
Class Fee: Non-Members - $40, Members - $32

Cooperative Outdoor Games (3rd - 5th)
Cooperative games designed to increase body awareness, improve concentration, and develop social skills such as listening to directions, problem solving, and developing creative strategies to complete a task.
Class Elements:Students will engage in a variety of age-appropriate outdoor games and activities. We will play, run, jump, throw, tag, balance, and leap. Students will have fun, get to know each other, compete, cooperate, listen, reflect, find strategies, invent new games, and lots more. Register: https://www.lasoar.org/register/cooperative-outdoor-games-k-5th-j3jjn

  • Running/Rapid Movement – Tag games, ball games
  • Imaginative Play – Treasure hunts
  • Parcours – Obstacle courses to improve body awareness, balance, and agility
  • Creative Tasks - making up games, developing new strategies

Host Location: Acadiana Park, 1202 E Alexander St, Lafayette, LA 70501Ages: Boys and Girls in 3rd - 5th grade
Dates: June 14th - June 18th (M-F)
Time: 5:30 - 6:30 pm
Class Fee: Non-Members - $40, Members - $32

ST. MARTIN PARISH
Summer camps are happening in Breaux Bridge, starting in June at Teche Center for the Arts. Registration is open now and parents can go to http://techecenterforthearts.com [techecenterforthearts.com] to register their children.
The offerings include:
FUN in French with Madame Val June 14-18, 2:30-6:30 p.m. (includes daily snack) $120.00 per child.
Cajun & Zydeco Dance for Kids with Ashley Dugas July 12-14, 8-noon (includes daily snack) $100.00 per child
Percussion Mini-Camp with Brazos Huval, Kevin Dugas, and Gary Usie July 31, 8-3p.m. (Snack provided. Bring bag lunch) $ 85.00 per child.
“Jambalaya, Crawfish Pie, File Gumbo” Cajun Cooking with cookbook author and Breaux Bridge resident, Debbie Gauthier July 21-23, 8-noon (includes daily snack) $100.00 per child*
For details on each camp, go here .

