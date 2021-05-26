newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

66 percent of GOP want Trump to run for reelection: poll

By Tal Axelrod
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48yX7q_0aCIBEWQ00

A majority of Republicans want former President Trump to run for the White House in 2024 as he mulls a comeback bid, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

Sixty-six percent of Republicans say they want Trump to run for a third time after winning in 2016 and losing in 2020, compared with 25 percent of Republicans who say the former president should not run in 2024.

Eighty-five percent of Republicans polled said they want candidates running for elected office to agree with the former president, compared to just 10 percent who said they want contenders to mostly disagree with him.

The number is another indication that the former president remains a leader in the Republican party and holds sway over the GOP down-ballot candidates.

“The numbers fly in the face of any predictions that Donald Trump's political future is in decline. By a substantial majority, Republicans: (1) believe the election was stolen from him, (2) want Trump to run again, and (3), if they can't vote for Trump, prefer someone who agrees with him,” said Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy.

Trump has previously teased a potential third White House campaign.

“I'm absolutely enthused. I look forward to doing an announcement at the right time,” Trump said earlier this month. “As you know, it's very early. But I think people are going to be very, very happy when I make a certain announcement.”

Trump has endorsed a slew of Republicans, including incumbents and some primary challengers to sitting lawmakers.

Through statements released from his office, the former president has also railed against the results of the November presidential race, repeating unsupported claims that the 2020 election was "rigged."

Those arguments, though debunked by a number of recounts and audits, have appeared to become accepted in the GOP. Sixty-six percent of Republicans in the Quinnipiac poll say that President Biden ’s victory was not legitimate.

The Quinnipiac University poll surveyed 1,316 adults from May 18-24 and has a margin of error of 2.7 percent.

View All 14 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

222K+
Followers
21K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quinnipiac University#Quinnipiac Poll#Republicans#Trump Campaign#Gop Lawmakers#The White House#The Republican Party#President Biden#Incumbents#Elected Office#Contenders#Sitting Lawmakers#Running#Eighty Five Percent#Sixty Six Percent#Decline#Error
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
White House
Related
POTUSThe Guardian

Pac funded by Trump loyalists targets 10 Republicans who voted to impeach him

The 10 Republican House representatives who voted to impeach Donald Trump are all being targeted by a well-funded new political group largely funded by supporters of the former president. America Strong Pac has launched a website which features all 10 of the Republican rebels, whose vote angered Trump and his...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

9 Republicans not named Trump who could run in 2024

A growing number of Republicans are already jockeying ahead of 2024 as they await former President Trump ’s decision on another possible White House run. While Trump has not confirmed whether he will launch a third presidential bid, he has repeatedly teased the idea since losing the election in 2020.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

How Trump could impact the GOP's 2022 prospects

The Republican Party is still Donald Trump ’s party. The GOP has shown steadfast loyalty to Trump since he left office, and has largely rejected members of their own party who break from the former president. Trump remains incredibly popular with the Republican base; yet is largely unpopular with voters...
POTUSWashington Post

Trump had a sweeping view of ‘executive privilege.’ Now Biden is defending it.

In two recent federal appellate court cases, the Biden administration is protecting the Trump administration’s assertions of executive privilege to prevent information from reaching Congress and the public. One case involves keeping secret a 2019 Justice Department memorandum about the legality of indicting Donald Trump while he was president. The other involves a Congressional subpoena of Trump’s communications with his White House counsel.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Barbara Comstock: If Trump disappeared there wouldn't be many Republicans in the search party

Former Virginia Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock said on Sunday that if former President Trump went missing, "I don't think you'd have many Republicans in the search party." Comstock made the remark while appearing on NBC's "Meet the Press" to discuss the recent Senate vote in which Republicans blocked the creation of a commission to look into the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Comstock has put her support behind the family of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol police officer who died shortly after the attack, in their call to form a commission.
Presidential ElectionKIII TV3

Poll: 85% of Republicans still want Trump-agreeing candidates

WASHINGTON — As 2022 mid-term elections inch closer, a new poll says that 85% of Republicans would prefer a candidate that agrees with former President Donald Trump. The Quinnipiac University poll published Wednesday, which surveyed 1,316 U.S. adults nationwide between May 18 through May 24, also found 66% of GOP voters would like to see Trump run again in 2024.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Paul Ryan slams Trump in speech about future of Republican Party

The former speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, sounded a pointed warning to the GOP in a speech about its future, arguing that voters will have little patience for a party built on fealty to former President Trump. He told conservatives gathered at the Reagan Library, in Simi Valley California, Thursday night that they were at a crossroads.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Sidney Powell Claims Trump 'Can Simply Be Reinstated,' Biden Told to Leave White House

Attorney Sidney Powell, who filed baseless 2020 election challenges on behalf of former President Donald Trump, insisted on Saturday that the Republican politician "can simply be reinstated"—continuing to promote conspiracy theories and misinformation about President Joe Biden's victory. Powell made the remarks during the "For God & Country Patriot Roundup"...
POTUSAOL Corp

Trump hits back at ‘weak and ineffective’ former Speaker Paul Ryan

Former President Trump Friday lashed out at Paul Ryan as a “curse to the Republican Party” after the onetime Speaker of the House called for the GOP to steer a path away from his bombastic populism. Trump let loose with an insult-laden broadside aimed at the former vice presidential standard-bearer...