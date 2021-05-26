Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Beer festivals return to St. Louis, Belleville, St. Charles this fall

By Sam Masterson
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - This fall will be the return of Oktoberfests and more beer festivals to the greater St. Louis area after all were lost due to the pandemic in 2020. Schlafly, the original, independent craft brewery in St. Louis, will host its largest festival season to-date with HOP in the City, Art Outside and Full Moon Festival later this year. And the annual Oktoberfests in downtown St. Louis and Belleville will also return this fall.

www.audacy.com
Audacy

Audacy

25K+
Followers
32K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Maplewood, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#More Beer#Belleville#Free Beer#Craft Beer#Music Festivals#Food Festivals#Oktoberfests#Tbd#Kmox#Locust St#Festival Fare#Fall#Schlafly Brewers#Live Music#Art#Brat Eating Contest#Authentic Cuisine#Jewelry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Saint Louis, MOfeastmagazine.com

Salt + Smoke opens fifth location in St. Louis' Ballpark Village

Baseball and barbecue fans alike have a new spot to kick back in Downtown St. Louis. Popular St. Louis-based barbecue chain Salt + Smoke opens its fifth location today. The restaurant, located in the base of the One Cardinal Way building in Ballpark Village, features a 5,500-square-foot first floor dining room, plus a 2,500-square-foot patio overlooking Busch Stadium.
Saint Louis, MOexplorestlouis.com

Memorial Day Weekend 2021 in St. Louis

Ready to celebrate the kickoff to summer? Memorial Day weekend is May 28-31, 2021 and St. Louis has lots of things to do over the extended weekend. Enjoy activities including live music, must-see museum exhibitions, outdoor activities, family-friendly fun and much more. Venture into our diverse neighborhoods where you can...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Louis deemed a popular city for aspiring artists

If you identify as an artist — and let's face it, who among us doesn't? — then St. Louis is a good place to be. When it comes to the best habitats for humanities-inclined folks, our fair burg made the top 10, No. 9 to be exact, in a list from Rent.com.
Saint Louis, MOFast Casual

Tacos 4 Life opening in St Louis

Tacos 4 Life, a fast casual restaurant with a mission to help end world hunger, will open a location this year near St. Louis in O'Fallon. "We are thrilled to now serve the greater St. Louis community with this new location and our first in the state," Austin Samuelson, co-founder of Tacos 4 Life, said in a company press release. "To open in a new market with new franchise partners that are aligned in our mission-focused work is even more special. We are proud to partner with individuals who truly believe in our cause that we are so passionate about — and Matt and Jacy Rose are two of those individuals."
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cinema St. Louis announces the winners of the seventh Cinema at Citygarden juried competition

Cinema St. Louis announces the winners of the seventh Cinema at Citygarden juried competition. Cinema at Citygarden – a biennial program organized by Cinema St. Louis (CSL) and funded by the Gateway Foundation – is pleased to announce the winners of its seventh juried competition. The competition was open to St. Louis-area filmmakers. Participants created short works that incorporated Nature as a key element.
Saint Louis, MOstlpublicradio.org

Monday: Chesterfield-Based Company Brings New Parking Technology To Kirkwood

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Chesterfield based tech company, Fybr, has installed 275 wireless parking sensors in downtown Kirkwood.tarting this week, residents and visitors will be able to access real time parking availability via the mobile app, Park Kirkwood.
Creve Coeur, MOstlmag.com

Three Tidbits: New chef at Cobalt, adult prom at 9 Mile Garden, defying Provel dissers

Several months ago, Carl Hazel quietly assumed the executive chef role at Cobalt Smoke & Sea in Creve Coeur, taking the reins from Brian Hale. Hazel’s resume includes SqWires, The Scottish Arms, Eleven Eleven Mississippi, two former restaurants—Gamlin Whiskey House and Oaked—and, most recently, the three EdgeWild restaurants. “Brian elevated Cobalt’s cuisine, and Carl has taken it up yet another notch from there,” says owner Bernadette Faasen of the accomplished chef. Hazel’s spring menu includes two craveable dishes: Mediterranean prawns with polenta and kalamata relish; and competition-style burnt ends with toasted kale, spring slaw, wedge-cut fries, and smoked onion barbecue sauce. 12643 Olive, 314-548-6220.
Saint Louis, MOfeastmagazine.com

Want to brew better coffee at home? Follow these tips from Coffeestamp's Patrick Clapp

While spending more time at home over the past year, home cooks everywhere are honing their skills in the kitchen. Feast consulted with some of St. Louis' finest chefs and business owners for their best food and drink advice in their fields of expertise. Find out how to make the most of your pantry staples in this Q&A series, which outlines some pro tips for creating comforting beverages and more.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

311 heading to St. Louis Music Park for late summer show

311’s “Live From the Ride” tour is at St. Louis Music Park with a show on Sept. 15. Iration and Iya Terra are also on the bill. Tickets are $34.50-$85 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 21 at ticketmaster.com. The name “Live From the Ride” is a play...
Saint Louis, MOSpringfield Business Journal

St. Louis lifts mask requirements

The city and county of St. Louis on Friday lifted coronavirus face mask requirements. Masks continue to be recommended for people who have not been fully vaccinated. Mayor Tishaura Jones said the city's vaccination rate is roughly 38%.
Chesterfield, MOPosted by
5 On Your Side

Developer, sports association plan indoor volleyball and basketball complex in Chesterfield Valley

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The nonprofit Chesterfield Sports Association is partnering with developer Mia Rose Holdings to build an indoor volleyball and basketball complex. Plans for the multicourt, 97,000-square-foot fieldhouse, to be built in Chesterfield Valley on Eatherton Road near St. Louis Premium Outlets, have received zoning approval, officials said. The...
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

SLU Hospital treats its first responders for EMS Week

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A celebration was held for the first people to arrive in time for those in need. This week is EMS Week and to celebrate, SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital held a barbecue for employees at Tower Grove Park. It's one way to show how much their work is appreciated.