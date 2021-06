The official Laugh Factory Comedy Workshop is where pro, working, and aspiring stand-up comedians can come work out their material practice for timing, and looking ofr feedback, advice or guidance in the world of standup comedy. Be prepared for tough love in the most brutally honest, unfiltered, uncomfortable, and, most importantly, the funniest way we know how to give you. Make sure you have the tough skin needed to cultivate your craft. For questions/concerns contact: Corinne Irizarry at Corinnei@me.com.