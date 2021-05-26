Ford House is back, bigger and better than before
The historic Ford House estate in Grosse Pointe Shores has not only reopened, but it's bigger and better than ever. The 87-acre estate, built during the 1920s by Edsel and Eleanor Ford, has added two new buildings, one for administration as well as a 40,000-square-foot visitor center that has seating for 200, including a restaurant and an education wing. An open house for both takes place through Saturday, May 29, at 1100 Lake Shore Road. Call 313-884-4222 or visit fordhouse.org.www.theoaklandpress.com