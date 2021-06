Wichita police say a man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and causing a crash that killed a woman and seriously injured others. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Wichita. Police say a vehicle driven by Michael Walker, 32, was on the wrong side of the road when the crash occurred, killing Rita Hawkins, 74, of Wichita. Police say Hawkins was among three people injured in the wreck who were taken to hospitals. She later died of her injuries.