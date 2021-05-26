Media Advisory: Where Earthquakes Hide in the Desert - Live Online Public Lecture
You are invited to a public lecture about recent surface rupturing earthquakes in the western United States. The talk will focus on new research from the 2019 M6.4 and M7.1 Ridgecrest earthquakes in California and the 2020 M6.5 Monte Cristo earthquake in Nevada. Learn how field mapping and satellite imagery offer a rare window into the type, magnitude and frequency of earthquakes that are possible in U.S. western deserts.www.usgs.gov