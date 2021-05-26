Cancel
Media Advisory: Where Earthquakes Hide in the Desert - Live Online Public Lecture

U.S. Geological Survey
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are invited to a public lecture about recent surface rupturing earthquakes in the western United States. The talk will focus on new research from the 2019 M6.4 and M7.1 Ridgecrest earthquakes in California and the 2020 M6.5 Monte Cristo earthquake in Nevada. Learn how field mapping and satellite imagery offer a rare window into the type, magnitude and frequency of earthquakes that are possible in U.S. western deserts.

