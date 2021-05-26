Blue Cross Blue Shield study reports higher childbirth complication rates for Black and Hispanic women regardless of age

WEDNESDAY, June 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Women may have different symptoms and are more likely to die after acute aortic dissection than men, a new study finds. Up to 40% of patients die instantly from this spontaneous tear in one of the body's main arteries, and the risk of death increases about 1% for every hour of delay in diagnosis and surgery, according to the findings published online June 2 in The Annals of Thoracic Surgery journal.