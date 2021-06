With new “mask optional” rules spreading across the country, those of us with vaccines are now able to (safely) venture out in the world with our full faces on display. And what better excuse to stock up on some new makeup than the fact that we can finally show it off? With Ilia’s Friends and Family Sale, you can start your collection anew and say goodbye to the crusty old foundation and mascara that’s been sitting for-e-ver. Everything in the line is marked down 20 percent from its usual price.