Westerly’s South County Distillers has released a new line of ready-to-drink cocktails, Sugar Reef Craft Cocktails, available in the state via McLaughlin & Moran, Inc. Named for the reef off the coast of Watch Hill, the Sugar Reef canned cocktail line is made from South County Vodka, which is produced from beginning to end at its Westerly distillery from a blend of rye and wheat, resulting in a smooth and crisp tasting spirit. Made with natural flavors and light carbonation, each 355-ml can of Sugar Reef is 5% ABV and is available in Dragon Fruit, Watermelon Lime, Pineapple and Mango flavors. Founded in 2018 by Ryan Gwozdz, who is also Head Brewer for Mayflower Brewing Company, and Alan Brinton, Co-owner of Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island, the distillery produces a variety of craft spirits including gin, vodka and bourbon.