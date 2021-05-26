newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

City Garden Montessori School plots $16.5M expansion

By Jacob Kirn
Posted by 
St. Louis Business Journal
St. Louis Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The planned redevelopment of a Botanical Heights warehouse is part of a push by the St. Louis charter school to increase its physical space and number of enrolled students.

www.bizjournals.com
St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis Business Journal

962
Followers
2K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

The St. Louis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/stlouis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter School#Plots#Botanical#Students#St Louis#Physical Space
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Theater & Dancephilanthropynewsdigest.org

NY Life Foundation awards $1.5 million to out-of-school time programs

The New York Life Foundation, in partnership with the Afterschool Alliance, has announced grants totaling $1.5 million in support of out-of-school time (OST) programs that help underserved middle school students transition to ninth grade. Awarded through the foundation's Aim High initiative, now in its fifth year, the grants will support...
beckersasc.com

Kansas plastic surgery center asks city for help in $2.1M planned expansion

Wichita, Kan.-based Plastic Surgery Center is planning a $2.1 million expansion and renovation, the Wichita Business Journal reported May 28. The center is asking the city of Wichita for assistance through industrial revenue bonds up to $2.4 million and an 80 percent tax abatement on a five-plus-five year basis, according to the Business Journal.
Garden City News

Garden City PTA News

For the last two weeks the PTA has held its traditional PARP Reading Tracking program across the district. All readers in grades K-5 were invited to track their weekly reading minutes via Google Forms — with the goal of surpassing last year’s total of 800,000 minutes read. Congratulations to all the participants for a fantastic two weeks of reading!
Longview News-Journal

Divided Longview ISD board OKs new air sanitization system for Montessori school

A divided Longview ISD board approved a new sanitization system Wednesday for the East Texas Montessori Prep Academy. Trustees Dr. Samir Germanwala and Brett Miller opposed the move. The system from Harvey Innovative Solutions is called CIMR and has a cost of $267,605. According to information presented to the board,...
Posted by
NJ.com

Hudson Montessori School celebrates 12th annual Social Studies Fair

Classrooms were adorned with colorful displays by students and teachers at the Hudson Montessori School last week, turning the school into a museum. Life-sized replicas of artifacts, historical events, and geographical areas took hold on the walls, ceilings, windows, and tabletops, representing a selection of Indigenous cultures from around the world. Dioramas, paintings, written reports, and artifacts decorated the rooms.
thevalleyledger.com

Grace Montessori School in Allentown Receives Funding for Pre-Kindergarten Scholarships

The $10,000 donation will support low-income students enrolled in the program. Allentown, PA (May 25, 2021) – Grace Montessori School (GMS), a nonprofit school and childcare center dedicated to educating students cognitively, spiritually, and physically, accepted a $10,000 donation from Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (Cabot) on May 12. The contribution benefits pre- kindergarten children of lower-income families needing tuition assistance.
wxxinews.org

Sonnenberg Gardens moves ahead with expansion plans

Ground was broken last week for expansion at Sonnenberg Gardens in Canandaigua. The first part of what will eventually be a more than $6 million project, will provide for a new entrance and gateway to Sonnenberg and Mansion State Historic Park. David Hutchings is Executive Director for Sonnenberg, and he...
tribuneledgernews.com

Montessori School students receive grant for new bike rack

May 21—More students will be able to ride their bicycles to the Bloomington Montessori School after students took action to get a new bike rack installed at their school. A group of elementary school students applied for a grant through the city's Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Commission's Local-Motion Grant Program, which aims to advance pedestrian and bicycle mobility in Bloomington. Students received a $1,400 grant and gathered outside on Wednesday to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony, give speeches and hand out gifts to a representative of the commission and the concrete company that assisted with the installation.
Putney, VTvermontjournal.com

Putney Central School revitalizes its school garden and orchard

PUTNEY, Vt. – The Putney Central School community celebrated May Day 2021 with a garden renaissance work party. School staff, students, and their families turned out on a chilly, sunny morning to prepare the garden for the upcoming season. The group revitalized the six raised beds, which needed fresh wooden...
Gulf Shores, ALmulletwrapper.net

Garden Club Supports Gulf Shores City Schools

The Gulf Shores Garden Club recently donated $1,000 to support horticultural programs at Gulf Shores City Schools. Pictured: Jessica Samples, career TEC supervisor; Amanda Talantis, hospitality & tourism teacher; Will Tuggle, agriscience, environmental management teacher; Charlotte Higgins, GSGC Treasurer; Sharon Smith, master gardener. (Submitted by Diane Farnham).
waukeeschools.org

Expansion of Garden Efforts in Waukee to Support Farm to School Effort

Expansion of Garden Efforts in Waukee to Support Farm to School Effort. It’s been an exciting spring season for future gardeners in our district. Several schools across Waukee are building/creating/planting new gardens this spring. Take a look at the video attached to this story to see the work in progress. We also have photo galleries from several planting days.
The Ledger

Lake Wales revitalization plan envisions 'a city in a garden'

Lake Wales is synonymous with botanical bounty. The city is known throughout Florida and beyond as the home of Bok Tower Gardens, a 92-year-old attraction esteemed for its “singing” edifice and for its acres of meticulously cultivated landscapes. The designer of Bok Tower Gardens also created a master plan for...
Newburyport, MADaily News Of Newburyport

Pentucket hires Bagnall assistant principal, district IT director

WEST NEWBURY — Superintendent Justin Bartholomew announced the hiring of Bagnall Elementary School's new assistant principal and a new information technology and digital learning director for the district. The new assistant principal is Brenda Erhardt, who is a teacher at Page School. She has worked as an English-language arts teacher...
The Tomahawk

Federal funding hikes in schools leads to expansions/updates

The Johnson County School system has been expanding and growing slightly despite hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent records showed an increase in government funding because of increased enrollment. Funding from ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) is also helping local education to update equipment on both a small and large scale. As the community grows, so do local funding and possibilities.