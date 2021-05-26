City Garden Montessori School plots $16.5M expansion

May 21—More students will be able to ride their bicycles to the Bloomington Montessori School after students took action to get a new bike rack installed at their school. A group of elementary school students applied for a grant through the city's Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Commission's Local-Motion Grant Program, which aims to advance pedestrian and bicycle mobility in Bloomington. Students received a $1,400 grant and gathered outside on Wednesday to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony, give speeches and hand out gifts to a representative of the commission and the concrete company that assisted with the installation.