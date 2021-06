The Bay City Arts Center (BCAC) is pleased to announce the next in its 2021 Live-stream Concert Series featuring legendary jazz flutist Rob Scheps and exciting and nuanced Portland jazz pianist Dan Gaynor, this Sunday, May 23th, starting at 6PM. Viewers can access the concert directly through the BCAC’s Youtube, or find the link on the BCAC’s Facebook page. Rob Scheps is well known in the jazz world for his mastery as a saxophonist and flutist, as well as a radio personality on Kansas City’s LiveJazzKC.com and Bay City’s KAYN, 92.9FM. Dan Gaynor is an accomplished jazz pianist in the Portland area. He has accompanied the great jazz singer Nancy King and the legendary bassist David Friesen, as well as many more. Scheps and Gaynor have played together for several years at many venues, including at the Corkscrew Wine Bar in the Sellwood area of Portland.