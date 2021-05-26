newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Timber Food Plots: Planting in a Pine Plantation

By Bryan Hendricks
deeranddeerhunting.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany deer hunters in the South lease property from corporations that do not prioritize wildlife management, but often allow them to cultivate food plots. This is vital because the industrial timberlands that provide a large portion of Dixie’s hunting opportunities are vast pine plantations. They contain large numbers of deer, but these even-age pine tracts limit the amount of natural forage available during late fall and winter.

www.deeranddeerhunting.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Pine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Antlers#Whitetail Deer#Plants#Forests#Land Management#Natural Food#Coastal Areas#Atv#Thomas Ag Services#Land O Lakes#Llc#Natural State#Arkansas Game#Campbell Global#Old Belfast Club#Arkansas Democrat Gazette#Vast Pine Plantations#Pine Lands#Pine Environments#Pine Woods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agriculturebeefmagazine.com

Ranchers disappointed over Lesser Prairie Chicken listing

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association and Public Lands Council expressed opposition to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's decision to move forward with Endangered Species Act designations for the Lesser Prairie Chicken. The FWS decision designates two distinct population segments (DPS) of the species. The Northern DPS covering southeastern Colorado,...
Missouri Statemeatpoultry.com

Swift Prepared Foods opens new bacon plant in Missouri

GREELEY, COLO. – Swift Prepared Foods, a subsidiary of JBS USA, commemorated the opening of its new processing plant in Moberly, Mo., with a ribbon cutting on May 24. Swift now operates six plants in the United States. The $68 million facility will produce fully cooked bacon and employ approximately 200 workers. Company executives, Governor Mike Parson as well as local economic development officials were on hand for the festivities.
AnimalsNatchez Democrat

Food plots give deer a food source in late summer

Deer herd management in May is a lot like the management used in cattle. You have to deworm them to have a healthy herd, Sports Center Manager Tim Mize said. He said you deworm deer by using a mixture of 1 tablespoon of Ivomec for every two pints of water and spraying it on a 50-pound bag of feed. He said this time of year, you should be putting out feed made up of 24-27 percent protein.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Servicetransylvaniatimes.com

Invasive Plants In DuPont State Forest

Many of us are familiar with the power of kudzu and its ability to overtake anything in its path. You may have memories tasting the sweet nectar of Japanese Honeysuckle, known to some as “liquid candy.” Maybe you’ve seen – and even purchased – a pot of English Ivy from a plant retailer, or enjoyed picking and eating wineberries from prickly pink stems in the summer. If any of these apply to you, congratulations. You’re already familiar with some nonnative invasive plants (NNIPs) that are widespread throughout the United States. What you may not have known is how detrimental these plants are to wildlife, native species and entire ecosystems.
Kansas Stateksal.com

State Maintains Key Role in Lesser Prairie Chicken Conservation

The state of Kansas maintains a key role Lesser Prairie Chicken conservation despite a proposed federal listing. According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism, our state is home to the most extensive remaining range and largest population of lesser prairie chickens in the U.S. However, despite the successful work of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, Kansas farmers and ranchers, the Lesser Prairie-Chicken Interstate Working Group, and midwestern states throughout the bird’s range, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) announced on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 its intent to federally list the prairie grouse species, T. pallidicinctus, under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). If the ruling stands, lesser prairie chickens that exist in eastern New Mexico and across the southwest Texas Panhandle will be listed as “endangered.” Lesser prairie chickens that exist in southeastern Colorado, southcentral to southwestern Kansas, western Oklahoma and the northeast Texas Panhandle will be listed as “threatened.”
Petsdeeranddeerhunting.com

Expert Tips on Chemicals for Deer Food Plots

Chemicals can go a long way to boost your food plots and forage for deer. Steve Bartylla and Todd Stittleburg discuss how to mix chemicals for efficiency, how to keep up with deer pressure and increase tonnage, and how to maximize forage when food plots aren’t enough. Grow ’em Big. Season 7. Episode 9.
WildlifePosted by
Massive Science

The American West's sagebrush sea is rapidly vanishing

The big sagebrush is far from your typical tumbleweed. In the dry landscape of the American West, the sun catches the plant’s fine silver hair like light reflecting off a stormy ocean. Growing as tall as your thigh, their lanky limbs seem frozen in a permanently petrified stance. “They kind...
Eagle Grove, IAfreemanjournal.net

Daybreak Foods plans new plant near Eagle Grove

EAGLE GROVE – Daybreak Foods Inc. has announced a new processing plant to be built near Eagle Grove. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday morning. “As Daybreak Foods transitions some of its laying hens to cage-free, the need to process the eggs from these chickens has presented an opportunity to construct a processing plant that aligns with the needs of our customers,” Rick Roedl, the company’s capital projects manager, said in a written statement.
Kentucky Statebakingbusiness.com

House Foods America to build tofu plant in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY. — House Foods America Corp., the US-based subsidiary of Japan-based House Foods, has announced plans to invest $146.3 million to build a facility to produce tofu in Kentucky. The new 350,000-square-foot facility will be located on 30 acres in southwest Louisville and will produce tofu using 100% US...
San Diego County, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Adding these 13 plants, not bird feeders, could save the birds

Attention wildlife fans: If you want to help support wild bird populations, you might want to rethink the bird feeder. Because of a vicious salmonellosis outbreak this winter, wildlife officials in multiple Western states issued warnings earlier this year that so many birds were dying, the safest plan was to take down all our feeders, at least temporarily. This would prevent birds from congregating and spreading the disease. Those who kept their feeders up were urged to clean and disinfect them regularly. In San Diego County, the outbreak had the biggest impact on the songbirds known as pine siskins, a member of the goldfinch family that winters in the area but nests farther north.
Agriculturebassmaster.com

Enhanced fish care planned for Classic

Fish care is a high priority at Bassmaster tournaments, and it will be increasingly relevant at the 2021 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk. B.A.S.S. and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are partnering to ensure bass caught during the hot weather will be healthy when released back into Lake Ray Roberts. How they will do that is by implementing a fish care plan developed specifically for the north Texas warm, summer weather.
Missouri StatePosted by
The Daily Yonder

Covid-19 Outbreak at Smithfield Foods Meatpacking Plant in Missouri Likely Larger Than Originally Known, OSHA Documents Say

This story was originally published by Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting. The Covid-19 outbreak at Smithfield Foods’ Milan, Missouri, plant — the focus of a worker safety lawsuit that garnered national attention last year — resulted in two worker deaths and was worse than previously thought, according to newly obtained federal documents.
Indiana StateIbj.com

Food-packaging manufacturer plans $380M plant, 345-plus jobs in Indiana

A food-packaging company announced Tuesday that it plans to spend $380 million to build manufacturing facility in Indiana that will make aluminum beverage-can bodies and employ more than 345 workers by the end of 2023. Krakow, Poland-based Canpack Group, a subsidiary of Blandon, Pennsylvania-based Giorgi Global Holdings Inc., said it...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Is it ethical to plant a food garden in a drought? Yes

As California repeats its frequent pattern of periodic extreme drought, I think of a past drought during which a friend told me of an elderly San Francisco widower who stopped growing vegetables to help save water. He just stopped, left his yard fallow, bought his vegetables. As gardening to grow...
Independence, IAPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Tyson Foods Selling Independence Plant, Pet Treats Business

A northeast Iowa manufacturing plant will likely be operating under new ownership by the end of this year. Tyson Foods, Inc. recently announced plans to sell its pet treat production facility in Independence to General Mills, Inc. for approximately $1.2 billion. The sale is expected to be complete by October, pending regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.
Nebraska Statehuntinglife.com

Ducks Unlimited receives grant from Nebraska Environmental Trust

Ducks Unlimited (DU) will receive $179,046 from the Nebraska Environmental Trust (NET) for the Restoring Western Alkali and Riparian Wetlands proposal. The NET board announced the award at its meeting on April 8, in Lincoln. This is the first year of funding for the Restoring Western Alkali and Riparian Wetlands proposal with the potential for a second year of funding of $40,000. This grant proposal is one of 113 receiving more than $18 million in funds from the NET this year. Of the applicants, 42 were new and 71 were carryover projects.
Animalsbotany.one

The impacts of wolf willow on a Canadian grassland ecosystem

Tall woody plant species can play a dramatic role in the structure and function of low-lying herbaceous plant communities. Within savannah ecosystems, the presence of trees and shrubs can have particularly significant impacts on grassland species. Yet, species diversity can have a large influence on the exact effects a shrub may have on its surroundings, making comparisons between studies difficult. Studying traits related to shrub architecture and spatial arrangement may overcome this difficulty.