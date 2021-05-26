Fasig-Tipton Auctioneer, Bid Spotter Dance Dies at 78
Steve Dance, a senior member of Fasig-Tipton's auction team for five decades, passed away suddenly the morning of May 25 at his home in Jarrettsville, Md., which he shared with his wife, Nancy. He was 78, and it was suspected he suffered a massive heart attack. Dance worked until the last day of his life and the many sellers and buyers at Fasig-Tipton's 2-year-old sale, just a week ago in Timonium, Md., would have seen him plying his lifelong trade in the auction stand at Timonium in his beloved home state.www.bloodhorse.com