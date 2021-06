As lockdown in the UK begins to ease and the days get lighter and longer, it’s hard not to start thinking ahead to spring and summer plans. Although we may not be able to book far flung travels with any certainty right now, we do still have the staycation to look forward to, and at this point we’ll take what we can get.If the last year has taught us anything about travel, it’s how much there is to explore right here in front of us, from the vast expanses of the Lake District to the frankly tropical beaches of Cornwall’s...