Will Marvel's Eternals succeed? It's a question that's getting more and more pertinent as the film's November release date approaches. Eternals will explore the story of a race of super-beings that have been on Earth since ancient times, and played a pivotal role in shaping the planet's history. Eternals has a lot of potential to be one of the most pivotal chapters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, uniting the ancient cosmic history of the MCU with the modern age of superheroes it has spawned. Marvel Studios just released a new MCU Phase 4 sizzle reel trailer, but Eternals doesn't seem to be making the kind of impact it should.