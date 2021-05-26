Cancel
FIFA 21 Showdown Cards Released for UCL Final: Walker and Werner

Kyle Walker and Timo Werner FIFA 21 Showdown cards were released May 26 ahead of the Champions League final featuring Manchester City and Chelsea. Showdown cards are popular items first introduced in FIFA 20. These items are traditionally released for high profile games. A player from each team participating receives a special item and receive upgrades based on the match's results. If a team wins, that specific player receives a +3 overall boost to the already upgraded card. If the match is a draw, both players receive a +1 boost. The losing player doesn't receive any boost.

