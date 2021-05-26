Cancel
GILBY CLARKE Looks Back On His Time With GUNS N' ROSES: 'I Can Honestly Say I Was Living The Dream'

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, former GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Gilby Clarke was asked what it was like being part of one of the most exciting times in music, the '80s and early '90s. He responded: "I think what I remember the most was it was fun. It was a fun job, you know? I mean, we all have our jobs, and we don't always go to work with a smile on our face. I went to work every day with a smile on my face. I really feel — I can honestly say I was living the dream. It was such a great time, because anyone you ran into, and they go, 'Oh, what band are you in?' 'GUNS N' ROSES.' 'Oh, I know who they are.' It was easier. It was just kind of a magical time. I mean, everybody kind of liked the same kind of music. Rock was big. It was important, too; that kind of music was important. It employed a lot of people; it made a lot of money for a lot of people. So, it was important. Obviously, landscapes change. Music changes. It would be boring if it stayed the same forever. I'm happy to have those memories. To be honest. I don't need to relive 'em. I remember some of it; not all of it. [Laughs]"

