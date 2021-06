We have changed how we display COVID-19 information on our website. Website visitors will no longer see "COVID-19 Information" in the “Alert Bar” at the very top of the homepage. It is now displayed as a tab on the left-hand side of homepage menu. This change has been made in order to reserve the “Alert Bar” for information that requires the immediate attention of citizens. Since, the management of the COVID-19 pandemic has become more routine due to the decrease in cases and the increased availability of testing and vaccinations, it no longer warrants “Alert” status. Please know, however, that we will stay abreast of the situation and help keep citizens informed as needed. We will continue to update COVID-19 information about vaccines, testing, and other related topics, as we have done throughout the pandemic.