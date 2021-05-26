newsbreak-logo
Tompkinsville, KY

Tompkinsville man accused of stealing police cruiser

WBKO
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tompkinsville man was arrested last Thursday in connection with a stolen Ford Taurus Police Interceptor. According to Tompkinsville Police Department, an officer was contacted by a detective with the Metro Nashville Police Department about the theft. Chandler James Moon was suspected to have stolen and possibly still be in possession of the car. Police said after an investigation was conducted at Moon’s home, it was determined that the Taurus was stolen out of Walton County, Florida.

