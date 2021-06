STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Renderings released on Monday show the complete makeover the Monroe County Courthouse is getting. "It's very important to the county. The facilities that we have, the original courthouse and the annex, the annex is 40 years old, and at the end of its life, it would need a total re-haul anyway. What we have is a two-stage project where we do the first floor of the annex and the new addition. The new addition is primarily courtrooms and rooms for the sheriff's office," said Monroe County Commissioner John Christy.