Cyprus says people under 50 should use mRNA-based vaccines

Midland Daily News
 5 days ago

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cypriot health authorities on Wednesday advised people aged under 50 to use the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines that are based on the newer, mRNA technology. The Health Ministry said the decision came after a majority recommendation by its panel of scientific advisers on COVID-19, following “reports...

