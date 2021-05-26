Cyprus says people under 50 should use mRNA-based vaccines

NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove of the World Health Organization about the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in India, and dangers posed by variants. The situation in India grows ever more dire. Yesterday, the country reported 4,529 COVID-19 deaths. It was the highest single-day death toll in the world since the start of the pandemic. The previous record was held by the U.S. Experts believe that a more transmissible COVID-19 variant, which was first discovered in India, is driving the surge there. And it's spreading to other parts of the world. Nearly 50 countries at this point have identified cases involving this virus mutation, including the U.S. I spoke with Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove of the World Health Organization about the dangers of the variant found in India and global vaccine distribution.