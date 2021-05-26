City Game: Alex Schiffer on Nets-Celtics

With the Celtics 118-10 win over the Wizards during NBA’s play-in tournament, it will be Brooklyn vs. Boston on Saturday night, 8 p.m. ET on ABC. “Those guys are the best of the best, and going into that, if I’m a fan and just a general fan of the NBA, I have a hard time seeing them lose,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said postgame. “So we’re going to have to play great, we’re going to have to play great together, and we’re going to have to be really, really sound on both ends of the floor.”