City Game: Alex Schiffer on Nets-Celtics

By Steve Lichtenstein
Posted by 
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 8 days ago

Steve Lichtenstein got the thoughts of The Athletic’s Alex Schiffer on what’s gone right for the Nets, and whether it will be sustainable when the series shifts to Boston this weekend.

www.audacy.com
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
697
Followers
2K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan
