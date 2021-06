Some of your favorite WWE superstars have invaded Bit Fry's Ultimate Rivals: The Court, and now the game is welcoming one of its biggest stars yet in the most electrifying man in all of entertainment, The Rock. The Rock is joining the roster to play some hoops, and he's sporting some custom gear for the occasion. As you can see in the image below, Rock is wearing a shirt that almost has an armor feel to it, with Team Bring It emblazoned on the front. The sleeves, boots, and trunks are black with bright yellow accent lines, and the likeness is pretty spot-on, complete with a raised eyebrow. You can check out the image below.