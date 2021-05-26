Cancel
Falmouth, MA

Books About Water

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn The Point's monthly Books program, the topic is water. Host Mindy Todd sits down with Vicky Titcomb of Titcomb's books and Jill Erickson of Falmouth Public Library, to discuss their top picks of water-themed books. We also hear from listeners around the region with their suggestions. Here is a...

Provincetown, MAcapenews.net

History Of Provincetown Art Colony Topic Of Upcoming Talk

“A Century of Creativity” is the title of an upcoming Falmouth Art Center virtual art talk by Christine McCarthy, chief executive officer of the Provincetown Art Association and Museum. The talk is scheduled for Thursday, May 20, at 6:30 PM on the Zoom meeting platform. Ms. McCarthy will trace the...
Barnstable County, MAcapecodtimes.com

WRITE TO KNOW

Dear Write to Know: Would you like to be a volunteer? The Yarmouth Food Pantry, 845 Route 28, South Yarmouth needs volunteers on Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to noon each week to assist with unloading a delivery truck of food from the Greater Boston Food Bank. Interested people must be fully vaccinated and capable of lifting boxes weighing up to 40-50 lbs. Please contact Joe MacLelland, Procurement Manager, Yarmouth Food Pantry at email: joeralph@comcast.net.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Falmouth Art Center Fosters Community During COVID-19

While the COVID-19 pandemic imposed social isolation, the Falmouth Art Center helped offset it by lifting the spirits of hundreds of art lovers from ages 5 to 99. During state-mandated lockdowns in spring 2020 the art center building on Gifford Street was closed to the public, classes were canceled, the heat was turned down, staff hours were cut and several staff had to be laid off temporarily. Laura M. Reckford, the center’s executive director, immediately set out to learn Zoom technology, then worked with her teachers and students to make them familiar and comfortable with it.
Falmouth, MAonthewater.com

On The Water Celebrates 25 Years

Bill Hough (left) and Chris Megan pose for the first cover of On The Water magazine. This photo was taken in March 1996 on a jetty in Falmouth, Massachusetts. It was nearly 30 years ago when I first came to the Cape as a young man in my late 20s, looking to take on the world as Director of Sales at The Enterprise newspaper group. I had met Bill Hough through a consultant, and he and his sister, Margaret, wanted to grow the family-run paper that they would soon be taking over from their father, John Hough. My first interview with Bill was nearly five hours long and the two of us hit it off immediately. Within weeks of joining Bill at The Enterprise, we were fishing down the Elizabeth Islands, chasing springtime schoolies in his 17-foot Whaler. I had been to the Cape on occasion, but I had never seen the Elizabeth Islands beyond Woods Hole. All it took was one trip along those pristine shorelines and I was captivated.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Local Photographers Shine In Juried Show

Lions, lilies and landscapes are among the subjects at the Falmouth Art Center’s annual Juried Photography Show. Nancy Green, a photographer based in Plymouth who led the jury to choose the works in the show, said, “The entries were so diverse and intriguing. When we immersed ourselves in viewing all the images that were entered, it was hard to imagine having to edit out any of the creations.”
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Theatre Guild Reimagines The Audition Process For 'Carousel'

As restrictions lift and seating capacity expands, live theater is again on the horizon. With the goal of bringing back both performers and audiences, theater groups are reimagining the way shows will happen, starting with how to hold auditions. The Falmouth Theatre Guild is planning to open its 2021 season...
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

People for Cats

People for Cats is still officially closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we have been conducting contact-reduced adoptions via appointment. Cats available for adoption are advertised on Petfinder and our Facebook page and prospective adopters should contact us via Petfinder. You will be sent a brief questionnaire to see if you are a good match for the cat. If you are a match, we follow-up with a telephone interview and a meet and greet appointment to view the cat at the shelter. All COVID guidelines are followed.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Friends Of Falmouth Dogs

Friends of Falmouth Dogs will reopen on Wednesday, May 19! For the next few months, all visits to the shelter will be by appointment only, during the times listed below. If you have a dog that needs to be re-homed, call us and leave a message. A volunteer will return your call to schedule an appointment for your surrender.
Florida Statecapenews.net

Falmouth Dance Student To Compete In Florida

Savannah Hanflig, 12, of Falmouth will attend the Youth America Grand Prix Ballet Competition finals in Tampa, Florida, next week. Savannah, along with 19 of her dance peers from Turning Pointe Dance Studio in Falmouth, attended the semifinals for the competition this winter in Worcester. The dancers have been preparing...
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Falmouth High Graduate Embarks On Acting Career

William O’Connor, who graduated from Falmouth High School in 2014, is embarking on a film career that’s off to an impressive start. Mr. O’Connor, who played football at Coastal Carolina University, majored in business management but started taking improv courses and acting in short films in Atlanta. He said he...