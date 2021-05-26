newsbreak-logo
Carter Lake, IA

Carter Lake residents issued boil order following shutoff

By Matt Ryan
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 5 days ago
According to a release from the city, residents of Carter Lake who live north of Locust Street will need to boil water used for purposes other than bathing until further notice. The need to do so comes following an emergency that required the water to be shut off.

Once water service is restored, residents should boil water for at least a minute before use. Alternatively, the city says people should use bottled water for “drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.”

Residents are also advised to take the following steps:

“When water service is restored, there may be air in your water piping and the water may be discolored. It is recommended to run the first water from a faucet that does not have an aerator screen, such as a bathtub or hose bib. Open the faucet slowly to allow the air to escape. Once the water is flowing, allow the faucet to run until it is clear. The water may be cloudy at first due to air in the water or particles that dislodged as the pipes filled with water. This should clear fairly quickly. If water is cloudy or colored throughout the house and it does not clear after allowing the water to run for several minutes, use an alternative source such as bottled water.”

Residents should contact the city at (712) 347-6320 if their water doesn't return to normal after running for several minutes following the restoration of service.

The shutoff occurred Wednesday morning at about 11:45 a.m. Repairs are expected to take several hours.

Updates will be posted to the city’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CLCityHall/ .

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

